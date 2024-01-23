Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

MUI opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

