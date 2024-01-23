Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

