Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $925,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in STERIS by 9.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in STERIS by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the third quarter valued at $97,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.
STERIS Price Performance
NYSE STE opened at $220.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.97.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
