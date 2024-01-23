Welch & Forbes LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $99.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average is $75.79.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

