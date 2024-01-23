Welch & Forbes LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,675 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor purchased 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $593,527. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares in the company, valued at $345,465.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

