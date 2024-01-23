Welch & Forbes LLC Has $465,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after buying an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,567,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,043,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 793,067 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.46 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

