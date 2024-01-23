Welch & Forbes LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Prudential PLC raised its position in Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SO opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.