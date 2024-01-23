Welch & Forbes LLC Has $537,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

