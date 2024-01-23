Welch & Forbes LLC Has $607,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $214.93 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

