Welch & Forbes LLC Has $737,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of APH opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $88.40.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.