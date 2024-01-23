Welch & Forbes LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Waste Management stock opened at $184.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.45. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $185.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

