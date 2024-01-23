Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $793.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $771.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $710.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

