Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $256.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $259.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

