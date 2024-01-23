Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in AON by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

NYSE:AON opened at $306.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.95.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

