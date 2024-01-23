Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $201,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 57.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 221,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 125.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 149.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 223,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 181.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.47.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

