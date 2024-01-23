Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $335,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,288 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $904,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 110,899 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $132.86 billion, a PE ratio of 131.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.09.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

