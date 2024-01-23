Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $526,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,284,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.