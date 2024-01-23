Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $526,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,284,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of BND opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
