Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.