Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.70.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $240.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $259.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

