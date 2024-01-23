Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 14.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,602,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in Allstate by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 23.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after buying an additional 782,696 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 8.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $156.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.53.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

