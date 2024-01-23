Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHEL opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $203.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

