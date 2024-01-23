Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.46. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

