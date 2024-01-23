Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $606,738,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,305,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,278,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $347.11 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.43 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.52 and its 200-day moving average is $367.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

