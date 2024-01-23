Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.39.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $752.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $694.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.99. The firm has a market cap of $154.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $766.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

