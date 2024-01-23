Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $256.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $259.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

