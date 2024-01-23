Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in DexCom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 5.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Up 1.6 %

DXCM stock opened at $129.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,452,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.