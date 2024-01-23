Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after buying an additional 73,429,036 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after buying an additional 6,390,977 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $337,567,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $129,043,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,521,000 after buying an additional 793,067 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $151.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

