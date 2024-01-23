Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after buying an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,493,000 after purchasing an additional 50,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLD opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.04.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

