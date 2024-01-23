Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $156.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

