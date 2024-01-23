Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after buying an additional 11,832,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.