Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

NYSE GM opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

