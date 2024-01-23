Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after buying an additional 578,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 6.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after acquiring an additional 436,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 10.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,991,000 after purchasing an additional 452,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
MetLife Stock Up 0.9 %
MET opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.26.
MetLife Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. UBS Group increased their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
