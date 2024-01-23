Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 191 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $129.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.