Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $77.71 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

