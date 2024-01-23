Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,215 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

