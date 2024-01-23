Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 279 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

