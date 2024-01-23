Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 279 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in STERIS by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

STERIS stock opened at $220.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

