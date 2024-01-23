Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 34,000 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 32.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 3.3 %

EBC opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.14%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

