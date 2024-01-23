Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,189 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $78,260,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,138,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

