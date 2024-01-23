Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,452 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 181,828 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

TFC opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

