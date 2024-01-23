Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,543 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.84%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

