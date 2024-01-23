Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,543 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

ES stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

