Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,550 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Bank OZK Stock Up 3.0 %

OZK opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.