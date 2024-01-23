Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 542 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 34.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.