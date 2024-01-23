Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 588 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.5 %

Enbridge stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

