Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 645 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $1,369,349. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.