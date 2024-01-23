Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 76 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $75,226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,880.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 292,218 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies
In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Travelers Companies Stock Performance
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.
Travelers Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.13.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
