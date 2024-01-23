Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 895 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after buying an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after buying an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.73 and its 200 day moving average is $146.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

