Welch & Forbes LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,288 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $132.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.09.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

