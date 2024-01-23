Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.